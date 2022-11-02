Alaa-Abdel Fattah: Nobel literature prize winners urge release of Briton held in Egypt
The activist, who is on a hunger strike, now says he plans to stop drinking water as of Sunday, the first day of Cop27
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other world leaders have been urged by the majority of living Nobel Literature Prize winners to demand the release of British-Egyptian writer Alaa Abd El-Fattah who has been unlawfully jailed in Egypt.
The pro-democracy activist has spent much of the last decade behind bars in Egypt. He is currently serving a five-year sentence after being convicted on charges of spreading false news after he shared social media posts about dire prison conditions.
Mr Abd El-Fattah, 40, who has been on hunger strike for more than 200 days, allowing himself just 100 calories a day, has said he plans to stop drinking water as of Sunday, the first day of the Cop27 climate summit to be hosted in Sharm el Sheikh.
