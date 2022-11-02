Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other world leaders have been urged by the majority of living Nobel Literature Prize winners to demand the release of British-Egyptian writer Alaa Abd El-Fattah who has been unlawfully jailed in Egypt.

The pro-democracy activist has spent much of the last decade behind bars in Egypt. He is currently serving a five-year sentence after being convicted on charges of spreading false news after he shared social media posts about dire prison conditions.

Mr Abd El-Fattah, 40, who has been on hunger strike for more than 200 days, allowing himself just 100 calories a day, has said he plans to stop drinking water as of Sunday, the first day of the Cop27 climate summit to be hosted in Sharm el Sheikh.