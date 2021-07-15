British mother wins appeal against man who killed her son with a candelabra

The mother of a British man who was beaten with a candelabra, stabbed and choked to death has won a court victory which could put her son’s killer in prison.

Katja Faber’s son Alex Morgan, 23, was killed by Bennet von Vertes, the owner of an art gallery in Zurich, while on a skiing holiday to Switzerland with her in December 2014.

Von Vertes, 35, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2017, as well as the rape of a woman on a separate occasion, and was sentenced to a 12½-year prison sentence.