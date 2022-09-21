Raids on German homes of Putin oligarch with former ties to Arsenal and Everton
Poilce in Germany have carried out raids on properties linked to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, a former shareholder at Arsenal Football Club, who also had links to Everton.
The Munich state prosecutor said comprehensive raids had taken place at the residence of a Russian citizen and four other suspects. Media reports claimed other properties belonging to Usmanov across Germany had been raided.
Authorities searched 24 properties across four states, including Bavaria, with 250 officers involved in the operation, the prosecutor said.
