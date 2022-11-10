Analysis of North Korean missile debris reveals it is similar to ones used by Russia in Ukraine
Soviet-era missile designed to take down high-altitude targets and strategic bombers
Analysis of debris from a North Korean missile salvaged from South Korean waters has revealed that it was a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile, similar to projectiles used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, South Korea’s military said.
It comes a day after North Korea rejected America’s accusations that it exported artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in the war, a potential violation of United Nations resolutions on Pyongyang that ban it from exporting weapons.
South Korea salvaged the debris of North Korea’s ballistic missile launch on 2 November that flew across the inter-Korean maritime border and landed in South Korean waters for the first time, triggering alarm.
