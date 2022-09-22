Angelina Jolie visits Pakistan as officials warn floodwaters could take ‘six months to recede’
The actor and humanitarian landed in Dadu, Pakistan, where waterborne diseases have also caused nearly 300 deaths
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has arrived in Pakistan to support victims of the historic flooding, which has affected more than 33 million people.
Television footage from Pakistani media shows Ms Jolie, a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), arriving at an airport in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province, where flooding has killed 692 people in the past three months.
The climate crisis has led to catastrophic flooding in the country, with the death toll now at 1,559, including 551 children and 318 women. Officials have warned that it could take “up to six months for floodwaters to recede” in the hardest-hit areas.
