Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

‘Anonymous’ hackers knock Iran state websites offline amid nationwide protests

Hackers taking part in #OpIran say they ‘will not keep the Iranian government alive on the internet’

Anthony Cuthbertson
Wednesday 21 September 2022 18:25
Comments
<p>A demonstrator waves an ‘Anonymous’ hacking group flag during a protest in London on 2 April, 2022</p>

A demonstrator waves an ‘Anonymous’ hacking group flag during a protest in London on 2 April, 2022

(Getty Images)

Anonymous has said it was behind cyber attacks that knocked Iranian government websites offline, claiming that it was part of the hacking collective’s support for protests against the death of Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old woman died while being held in custody by the morality police for allegedly violating the strict Islamic dress code in Iran by wearing her headscarf too loosely, prompting women across the country to remove, or even burn, their mandatory headscarves.

In a message posted to Anonymous-affiliated social media channels on Tuesday, the hacking group said Amini’s death was the “last straw” and that it had launched #OpIran against the Iranian state.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in