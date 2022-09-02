Artemis moon mission ‘go’ for launch on Saturday, Nasa says

Nasa has given the green light for the 3 September launch of the Artemis I moon mission rocket and Orion spacecraft after its attempt on Monday was called off.

The American space agency said it has set a two-hour launch window for its 3 September attempt starting from 2.17pm EDT.

“We reviewed our risk acceptance rationale and our overall posture and we are setting up a launch attempt on 3 September, Saturday,” Artemis I mission manager Mike Sarafin said at a press briefing on Thursday.