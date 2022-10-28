Jump to content

Majority of Australians ‘clueless about country’s most endangered species’

Nine out of 10 Australians surveyed failed to identify six of seven endangered species, Mustafa Qadri reports

Friday 28 October 2022 14:21
<p>The Tasmanian devil is one of seven endagered species in Australia </p>

The Tasmanian devil is one of seven endagered species in Australia

(Aussie Ark/AFP via Getty Images)

The majority of Australians are unable to identify the country’s most endangered species, a new survey has found.

Researchers from the University of South Australia tested awareness of endangered animals by asking 300 zoo visitors to identify seven species at risk of extinction.

The seven species they could have identified are the Tasmanian devil, southern corroboree frog, Lord Howe Island stick insect, orange-bellied parrot, helmeted honeyeater, eastern barred bandicoot and Leadbeater’s possum.

