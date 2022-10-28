The majority of Australians are unable to identify the country’s most endangered species, a new survey has found.

Researchers from the University of South Australia tested awareness of endangered animals by asking 300 zoo visitors to identify seven species at risk of extinction.

The seven species they could have identified are the Tasmanian devil, southern corroboree frog, Lord Howe Island stick insect, orange-bellied parrot, helmeted honeyeater, eastern barred bandicoot and Leadbeater’s possum.