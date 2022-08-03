Jump to content
State Department updates ‘worldwide caution’ warning of anti-American violence after al-Zawahiri strike

Al-Qaeda leader killed in counter-terrorism operation on 31 July

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Wednesday 03 August 2022 17:10
Biden announces death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

The US State Department has issued a “worldwide caution” alert following the strike that killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, fearing retaliation against American citizens.

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that al-Zawahiri was killed in Kabul, the Afghan capital, in a drone strike conducted by the US.

In a Worldwide Caution Update, the State Department said it believed “there is a higher potential for anti-American violence given the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri on 31 July 2022”.

