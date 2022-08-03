State Department updates ‘worldwide caution’ warning of anti-American violence after al-Zawahiri strike
Al-Qaeda leader killed in counter-terrorism operation on 31 July
The US State Department has issued a “worldwide caution” alert following the strike that killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, fearing retaliation against American citizens.
President Joe Biden announced on Monday that al-Zawahiri was killed in Kabul, the Afghan capital, in a drone strike conducted by the US.
In a Worldwide Caution Update, the State Department said it believed “there is a higher potential for anti-American violence given the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri on 31 July 2022”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies