Babies exposed to cannabis in womb ‘at higher risk of obesity and increased blood sugar levels’
Expectant mothers are advised to stop using CBD and THC during pregnancy and breastfeeding , Lamiat Sabin writes
Pregnant women who use cannabis can increase the risk of their child becoming obese or having high blood sugar levels when they reach five-years-old, according to a new study.
Products with non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD) – or the psychoactive compound tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) – are used by expectant mothers to help alleviate morning sickness, anxiety, PTSD, insomnia, and pain.
But the exposure of such compounds during pregnancy, and breastfeeding, is linked to “increased fat mass percentage and fasting glucose levels” in the children by the time they start school.
