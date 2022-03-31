Babies exposed to cannabis in womb ‘at higher risk of obesity and increased blood sugar levels’

Expectant mothers are advised to stop using CBD and THC during pregnancy and breastfeeding , Lamiat Sabin writes

Lamiat Sabin
Thursday 31 March 2022 16:59
<p>At least 15 per cent of pregnant women in the study were found to have cannabinoids in their system </p>

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Pregnant women who use cannabis can increase the risk of their child becoming obese or having high blood sugar levels when they reach five-years-old, according to a new study.

Products with non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD) – or the psychoactive compound tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) – are used by expectant mothers to help alleviate morning sickness, anxiety, PTSD, insomnia, and pain.

But the exposure of such compounds during pregnancy, and breastfeeding, is linked to “increased fat mass percentage and fasting glucose levels” in the children by the time they start school.

