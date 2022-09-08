Former United Nations secretary general Ban Ki-moon has spoken of his horror at the slaughter of hundreds of Ukrainian citizens whose bodies were dumped in mass graves by Russian troops.

Mr Ban recounted his visit to Ukraine last month at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We visited Bucha and Irpin where Russian soldiers ruthlessly killed civilian people randomly. I was horrified by these atrocities. This is totally unacceptable,” he told The Independent on Tuesday.