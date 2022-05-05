Beijing shuts down metro stations and bus routes to stop spread of Covid

China’s capital city of Beijing has shut down several metro stations and bus routes in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19 and rising cases across the country.

Several people were seen returning from shuttered subways as authorities shut down more than 40 metro stations and closed 158 bus routes, mostly in the Chaoyang district.

However, the subway closings had a relatively low impact on the city as China observed the Labor Day holiday this week with many commuters in the capital of 21 million already working from home.