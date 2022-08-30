China has allegedly censored a report criticising the ruling Communist party’s severe zero-Covid policy and the ongoing use of strict lockdowns by the Xi Jinping administration.
The report, published by Beijing-based think tank Anbound Research Centre, warned the authorities that the curbs — including shutting cities and disrupting trade, travel and industry — must change to prevent an “economic stall”.
Titled “It’s Time for China to Adjust Its Virus Control and Prevention Policies”, the report published on Sunday said preventing the risk of economic stall should be the priority task.
