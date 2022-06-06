Most restaurants in Beijing opened up on Monday as the Chinese capital crawled back to normalcy after over a month of strict lockdowns under its “zero-Covid” approach.

Visuals from the city showed many gleeful customers queuing up outside Huda restaurant, a famous night place for crayfish and snacks, as the city resumed dine-in services from Monday.

Authorities in the city of 22 million conducted mass testing and locked down building after an outbreak infected more than 1,800 people over six weeks. On Sunday, the number of new cases dropped to six.