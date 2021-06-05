Trouble in Paradise: High profile death reveals underbelly of Belize idyll

Belize has long been considered a quiet corner of Central America, home to both the super-rich and to the quiet, relatively harmonious Belizean people. The undeveloped cays, permanent sunshine and historical ties to Britain have meant that those seeking isolation, luxury and nature have been attracted to its pristine shores.

While geographically part of Central America, Belize feels much more Caribbean than Latin – thanks to the fact that English is the national language. Unlike the Caribbean however, Belize boasts lush rainforests, mountains and the opportunity for the kind of wide-open spaces that are harder to find on the cramped tourist destinations of neighbouring islands.

But behind this natural paradise, there is a second, lesser seen side to Belize.