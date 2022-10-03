‘Underestimated’: How Bolsonaro defied pollsters to keep re-election bid alive

Many had come to bury Jair Bolsonaro – the destroyer of the Amazon, the man who would rather have a son die than be gay, and who calls Covid a “little flu” despite it killing almost 700,000 Brazilians – but the first round of voting in the country’s general election has proved that the populist has a very loyal following of supporters.

Against predictions, the current president’s vote held up, easily ensuring a second vote will be needed on 30 October.

The right-winger took more than 43 per cent of the vote, versus 48 per cent for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, or “Lula”.