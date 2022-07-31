An event hosting International Booker prize winner Geetanjali Shree in the northern Indian city of Agra has been cancelled after a police complaint was filed claiming that her award-winning book Tomb of Sand has “hurt Hindu sentiments”.

The book, set during the partition of India in 1947, was written in Hindi with the title Ret Samadhi and translated into English by Daisy Rockwell. In May it won the International Booker Prize, becoming the first Hindi novel and the first from South Asia to win the prestigious award.

The award is given each year to an outstanding translated work of fiction from across the world.