British prime minister, Boris Johnson is all set to fly to India for his — rather delayed — two-day visit to the South Asian nation.

Beset by the latest Partygate scandals at home, Mr Johnson lands in India on 21 April in the western state of Gujarat – India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bastion — and is expected to announce a major investment in some key industries there. The next day, on Friday, he is expected to hold a meeting with Mr Modi in New Delhi.

Even as Mr Johnson faces a critical vote by MPs over whether to launch an investigation into claims the prime minister misled Parliament, it was reported that the trip to India was “definitely happening”.