Johnson ‘not here to lecture us on Ukraine’: What India hopes to get from UK PM’s visit
Russia, trade and respect are high on Delhi’s list as the British leader visits, writes Maroosha Muzaffar
British prime minister, Boris Johnson is all set to fly to India for his — rather delayed — two-day visit to the South Asian nation.
Beset by the latest Partygate scandals at home, Mr Johnson lands in India on 21 April in the western state of Gujarat – India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bastion — and is expected to announce a major investment in some key industries there. The next day, on Friday, he is expected to hold a meeting with Mr Modi in New Delhi.
Even as Mr Johnson faces a critical vote by MPs over whether to launch an investigation into claims the prime minister misled Parliament, it was reported that the trip to India was “definitely happening”.
