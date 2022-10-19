Rumours of Jair Bolsonaro’s political demise may have been greatly exaggerated.

The latest opinion polls show he is now just five percentage points behind front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s before the Brazilian presidential runoff vote at the end of this month.

A poll by Genial/Quaest showed that former president Lula has 47 per cent voter support, down from last week’s 49 per cent, while Bolsonaro gained 1 point to move to 42 per cent.