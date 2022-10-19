Down but definitely not out. Brazil’s Bolsonaro makes gains in polls ahead of presidential vote-off
Support for left-wing candidate Lula drops as campaign hits the last stretch
Rumours of Jair Bolsonaro’s political demise may have been greatly exaggerated.
The latest opinion polls show he is now just five percentage points behind front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s before the Brazilian presidential runoff vote at the end of this month.
A poll by Genial/Quaest showed that former president Lula has 47 per cent voter support, down from last week’s 49 per cent, while Bolsonaro gained 1 point to move to 42 per cent.
