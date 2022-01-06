After nearly four decades in power, Cambodia’s authoritarian ruler Hun Sen has laid the foundations for a political dynasty by anointing his son - Hun Manet - as the country’s next leader.

While the official announcement last month was all but inevitable, questions are now being asked as to what kind of prime minister the heir apparent will be - and whether the 44-year-old will follow in the footsteps of his father or prove more progressive.

Manet was confirmed as the next leader of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) on 24 December following a unanimous vote. While the timeframe is unclear, with no viable opposition, he is likely to succeed his father as prime minister by the end of the decade.