When Fatimah Ali’s father stopped her from attending school she became withdrawn.

Aged 13, he married her to a 17-year-old man unknown to her in 2019. A family member speaking to The Independent on condition of anonymity from Dar Al-Sha’ab village in Yemen’s southwestern Ibb region, said she could not shoulder the burdens of marriage.

She found living in a crowded house with a large extended family unbearable. Her husband’s unemployment and their poor financial situation did not help either.