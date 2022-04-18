Half of parents regularly give children a dietary supplement, poll finds

Half of parents regularly give their child a dietary supplement to ensure they are getting a balanced diet, according to a new poll.

The report, based on the responses from 1,251 parents with at least one child aged between one to 10, also showed that more than half of parents agreed that it is difficult to get their children to eat a well-balanced diet.

Conducted by the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in the US, the poll reaffirmed that picky eating was a challenge facing many parents, with about a third of parents calling their child a picky eater.