China says it reserves the right to use force over Taiwan as ‘last resort’
‘Reunification meets the interests of all,’ Chinese Communist Party spokesperson said
A Chinese Communist Party spokesperson has said the country reserves the right to use force over Taiwan as a last resort.
Sun Yeli, the spokesperson for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, said on Saturday that, under compelling circumstances, the country reserved the right to use force for the reunification of China and Taiwan.
He said reunification would meet the interests of all, including Taiwanese compatriots, Reuters reported.
