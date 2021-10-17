What a Xi Cop26 no-show would reveal about China’s climate goals

With two weeks to go until the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, some world leaders are increasingly worried that countries may fail to reach a consensus on the necessary carbon emission cuts necessary to reduce the impact of climate change.

It has been speculated that Chinese President Xi Jinping may not attend Cop26 in person later this month, raising concerns among British organisers that China, which emits more greenhouse gas than the entire developed world combined, may refuse to set new goals to combat climate change amid the country’s current energy crisis.

Adding to the concerns ahead of the summit, US climate envoy John Kerry has predicted the summit will likely end without a consensus on carbon emission cuts.