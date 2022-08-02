China’s economic growth target of 5.5 per cent should be treated as “guidance” and not a hard target, the country’s leaders reportedly told government officials last week as Beijing appeared set to miss the goal by a large margin.

In the meeting with ministerial and provincial-level officials, the leaders said they would not be penalised for failing to achieve the target, nor would it be used as a basis to evaluate their performance, reported Bloomberg, citing sources.

They also allegedly acknowledged that China was unlikely to meet the target.