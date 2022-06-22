Two Chinese lawyers and rights activists will go on trial over charges of state subversion in what is seen as Beijing’s clampdown against dissent and activism.

Xu Zhiyong, 49, and Ding Jiaxi, 54, were scheduled to appear before the Linshu county court in the northeastern province of Shandong on Wednesday and Friday respectively.

The trial will be held behind closed doors where the two have been permitted legal representation but other visitors, including relatives and diplomats, will not be allowed to attend.