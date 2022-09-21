China says Joe Biden’s remarks on Taiwan send ‘seriously wrong signal’

China has lodged a formal complaint with the US to protest president Joe Biden’s statement on defending Taiwan against any potential “unprecedented attack”.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters on Monday that Beijing was “strongly dissatisfied and resolutely opposed” to Mr Biden’s statement and has formally taken the matter up with US officials.

“We are willing to strive for peaceful reunification with our greatest sincerity and efforts. At the same time, we will not tolerate any activity aimed at secession and reserve the option to take all necessary measures,” Ms Mao said.