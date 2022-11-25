China is reimposing strict lockdown measures, including mass testing and quarantines, in multiple cities after it registered a record number of Covid-19 cases.

China’s national health commission on Friday reported 32,695 new Covid cases, the highest figure since the outbreak of the coronavirus was suspected in Wuhan in late 2019.

This week, authorities reported the country’s first Covid-related death in six months, bringing the total deaths reported to 5,232.