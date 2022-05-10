Changes in daily temperatures in warmer months increases the risk of heat-related death, a new study warns.

The study by Monash University found the chance of death increases by an average of 290 percent globally when daily temperatures fluctuate – and this reaches to over 2900 per cent in central Europe.

Researchers from 36 countries used daily temperature and mortality data from 1972 and 2018 carry out the study which was led by Professors Yuming Guo and Shanshan Li from the Monash Climate Air Quality Research (CARE) Unit.