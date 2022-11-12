Jump to content

Fears UK will break climate crisis pledge for poor nations after failure to reveal funding

Exclusive: Foreign Office won’t set out payments to crucial global fund, as aid cuts are set to continue

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Sunday 06 November 2022 12:16
Boris Johnson hails UK's £11.6bn commitment to UN cliamte change fund

Ministers have been told to come clean on suspicions the UK will break promises to fund climate crisis help for poorer nations, after failing to set out what money is being provided.

As the crucial Cop27 summit opens, the government is refusing to set out its recent contributions to a crucial global fund – despite Boris Johnson pledging to boost spending to an average of £2.3bn a year.

Figures seen by The Independent show only £1.3bn was paid in 2020, the most recent statistic provided, as rich nations were condemned for failing to meet a $100bn annual target set a decade earlier.

