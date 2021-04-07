Coronavirus cases soar in conflict zones as wealthy countries ramp up vaccine rollouts
Northeast Syria and Yemen see Covid-19 infections increase by 529 and 379 per cent in a month, writes Rory Sullivan
Coronavirus infections in conflict zones around the world increased dramatically last month, a new analysis by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) has found.
In northeast Syria and Yemen, two of the worst affected places, the average number of daily Covid-19 cases soared by 529 and 379 per cent respectively between early and late March.
The significant spike in infections is thought to have been caused by the spread of more contagious Covid-19 variants in these regions.
