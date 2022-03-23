Corpses are piling up in hospital wards, crematoriums are struggling to cope, and coffins are in short supply: The Covid response success story that was Hong Kong is fast turning into a cautionary tale with coronavirus deaths having rocketed to a global high.

Before 2022, the financial hub was held up as an example of how to contain the pandemic with its ‘dynamic zero’ Covid strategy - which aims to curb outbreaks as they occur with contact tracing, testing and isolation - keeping life relatively normal for most of its 7.5 million residents.

Then came the Omicron variant, which has caught the Chinese-controlled territory off-guard and overwhelmed its health system and care homes - fuelling a dramatic surge in cases and deaths - especially among the elderly who refused to get vaccinated.