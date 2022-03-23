Too many corpses, too few coffins: How Hong Kong’s Covid success story turned sour

Hong Kong has the world’s highest coronavirus death rate yet authorities are easing restrictions as the city known for its ‘zero-Covid’ strategy moves towards learning to live with the virus, reports William Yang

Wednesday 23 March 2022 13:51
<p>File photo: Workers transfer a body of a deceased person at a mortuary in Hong Kong, 7 March 2022</p>

(Getty Images)

Corpses are piling up in hospital wards, crematoriums are struggling to cope, and coffins are in short supply: The Covid response success story that was Hong Kong is fast turning into a cautionary tale with coronavirus deaths having rocketed to a global high.

Before 2022, the financial hub was held up as an example of how to contain the pandemic with its ‘dynamic zero’ Covid strategy - which aims to curb outbreaks as they occur with contact tracing, testing and isolation - keeping life relatively normal for most of its 7.5 million residents.

Then came the Omicron variant, which has caught the Chinese-controlled territory off-guard and overwhelmed its health system and care homes - fuelling a dramatic surge in cases and deaths - especially among the elderly who refused to get vaccinated.

