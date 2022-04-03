Covid sufferers face increased risk of diabetes, study finds
Experts warn pandemic could leave ‘legacy of chronic disease’
Individuals who get Covid-19 are at greater risk of developing diabetes than those who never had the disease, a major study has found.
People who contract coronavirus, even after mild infection, can develop the condition up to a year later, researchers at the Veterans Affairs (VA) St Louis Healthcare System in Missouri have warned.
The study of almost 200,000 people is one of a growing number of reports showing that Covid can increase a person’s risk of developing diabetes, even months after infection.
