Covid sufferers face increased risk of diabetes, study finds

Individuals who get Covid-19 are at greater risk of developing diabetes than those who never had the disease, a major study has found.

People who contract coronavirus, even after mild infection, can develop the condition up to a year later, researchers at the Veterans Affairs (VA) St Louis Healthcare System in Missouri have warned.

The study of almost 200,000 people is one of a growing number of reports showing that Covid can increase a person’s risk of developing diabetes, even months after infection.