India’s Coronavirus Crisis: Scenes From Delhi’s Sardar Patel Covid Centre
The cartoonists leading the backlash over Modi’s handling of India’s Covid crisis
As condemnation of Narendra Modi’s handling of India’s Covid crisis grows, it is cartoonists who have handed out some of the most stinging criticisms, reports Namita Singh in Delhi
he decision by India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, to hold huge political meetings during the run-up to voting in the state of West Bengal, even as the country was being devasted by the coronavirus pandemic, enraged Manjul.
He was left “aghast” as he watched the situation unfold.
“I had to draw what I saw,” the 49-year-old freelance editorial cartoonist tells The Independent. “[Modi] was holding rallies day in and day out even as pyres burned across the country.”
