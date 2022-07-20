Chinese officials apologise after breaking into homes of those taken to quarantine centre
Liwan district authorities apologise for ‘oversimplified and violent’ behaviour
Authorities in the Chinese city of Guangzhou have apologised to the residents of a locked-down community for break-ins and removing locks from their homes to search for close contacts of those who tested positive for Covid-19.
According to Chinese state media reports, 84 homes in an apartment complex in Liwan district had been opened in an effort to find any “close contacts” hiding inside and to disinfect the premises.
The Liwan district authorities apologised for such “oversimplified and violent” behaviour, reported Global Times.
