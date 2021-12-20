As Omicron cases grow, why hasn’t India started a Covid vaccine booster programme?

While the heavily mutated Omicron variant has sparked a worldwide rush for more vaccines with the standard two doses feared to be insufficient, India, where Delta wreaked havoc just a few months ago, is yet to decide whether a third dose is needed.

Early studies show the new variant, discovered in South Africa last month, is not just highly transmissible, but can also evade the protection provided by the standard two doses of vaccines. But its full impact will take time to become apparent.

India has just over 170 cases of the variant, however, experts The Independent spoke to say that is “just the tip of the iceberg” as real cases are believed to be much more widespread.