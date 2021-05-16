Some of world’s poorest countries won’t reach 20% vaccine coverage until early 2022, analysis finds

S

ome of the poorest countries in the world won’t have 20 per cent of their respective populations vaccinated against Covid-19 until early 2022, new analysis shows.

Experts have warned that the failure to equally distribute vaccine doses and ensure widespread coverage is endangering thousands of lives and risks fuelling the emergence of new coronavirus variants which could prolong the pandemic.

As Western nations races ahead with their rollouts, having secured an excess of supplies through bilateral deals with manufacturers, lower- and middle-income countries are facing lengthy waits to get their hands on the life-saving Covid jabs.