Huge fireball explosion erupts at ammunition depot in Crimea

A Russian ammunition depot in Crimea has burst into flames after it was rocked by a series of explosions, leaving two people injured and prompting evacuations.

The enormous blaze broke out on Tuesday morning in Mayskoye, a village in the north of the peninsula Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. No “serious” casualties have been reported so far, according to the Russian state news agency RIA.

The Russian defence ministry confirmed that the affected site had been used “for temporary storage of ammunition of one of the military units”.