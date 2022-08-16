Huge fireball explosion erupts at ammunition depot in Crimea
Two people injured in Crimea blast, local officials say
A Russian ammunition depot in Crimea has burst into flames after it was rocked by a series of explosions, leaving two people injured and prompting evacuations.
The enormous blaze broke out on Tuesday morning in Mayskoye, a village in the north of the peninsula Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. No “serious” casualties have been reported so far, according to the Russian state news agency RIA.
The Russian defence ministry confirmed that the affected site had been used “for temporary storage of ammunition of one of the military units”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.