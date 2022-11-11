The boss of a beleagured cryptocurrency exchange has apologised for his part in causing a crypto crash that has so far wiped roughly $200 billion from the market.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried took the blame for financial irregularities at the exchange, which until recently was the third largest in the world by trading volume.

“I‘m sorry. That’s the biggest thing. I fucked up, and should have done better,” Mr Bankman-Fried wrote on Twitter on Thursday.