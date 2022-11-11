‘I f***ed up’: Crypto boss behind $200 billion crash apologises
The boss of a beleagured cryptocurrency exchange has apologised for his part in causing a crypto crash that has so far wiped roughly $200 billion from the market.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried took the blame for financial irregularities at the exchange, which until recently was the third largest in the world by trading volume.
“I‘m sorry. That’s the biggest thing. I fucked up, and should have done better,” Mr Bankman-Fried wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
