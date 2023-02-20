Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cyclone Freddy: Mauritius and Madagascar brace for floods and destructive winds

‘Very high to enormous seas ... and significant risk of coastal flooding’ are forecast

Alastair Jamieson
Monday 20 February 2023 20:09
Comments
<p>The forecast path of Cyclone Freddy on Monday</p>

The forecast path of Cyclone Freddy on Monday

(MeteoFrance)

Mauritius grounded flights and Madagascar braced for floods and landslides on Monday as tropical cyclone Freddy headed across the Indian Ocean towards southeast Africa.

The storm, packing wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour, posed a direct threat to the island nations and Mozambique, authorities said. It is equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane.

A video showed strong winds and waves hitting an oceanfront hotel in Mauritius as water entered the lobby of the hotel as guests and staff looked on.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in