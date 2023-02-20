Cyclone Freddy: Mauritius and Madagascar brace for floods and destructive winds
‘Very high to enormous seas ... and significant risk of coastal flooding’ are forecast
Mauritius grounded flights and Madagascar braced for floods and landslides on Monday as tropical cyclone Freddy headed across the Indian Ocean towards southeast Africa.
The storm, packing wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour, posed a direct threat to the island nations and Mozambique, authorities said. It is equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane.
A video showed strong winds and waves hitting an oceanfront hotel in Mauritius as water entered the lobby of the hotel as guests and staff looked on.
