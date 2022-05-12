The rise of the Czech Republic’s anti-abortion movement
As debate over abortion roars elsewhere, Prague is now faced with own simmering culture war
Progressives heralded the start of a new era when the Czech Republic replaced a populist regime with a pro-EU government in elections last October. Yet strong currents of social conservatism are now emerging under the new coalition, leading rights campaigners to draw uneasy parallels with regional allies Poland and Hungary.
A simmering culture war burst into the open in April, when the anti-abortion Movement for Life (Hnutí Pro život) caused outcry with a now-deleted Facebook post suggesting Ukrainian women raped by Russian soldiers should be sent self-defence equipment instead of the morning-after pill.
“Why don’t Czechs contribute to the purchase of air horns, pepper spray or electric stun guns instead?” Movement for Life complained.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies