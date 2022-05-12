Biden warns Republicans plan to reverse gay marriage rights next

President Joe Biden had a stark warning for his Democratic supporters and colleagues on Wednesday: The Republicans are coming for gay marriage next.

That was the message he delivered to donors at a fundraiser hosted by the Democratic National Committee last night as the White House and Democrats nationally face questions about whether they have a strategy to see abortion rights protected at the federal level in the event that the Supreme Court overturns Roe vs Wade.

“Mark my words: They’re going to go after the right of the — Supreme Court decision on the right of same-sex marriage,” he warned.

More follows...