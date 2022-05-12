All the brands that have pledged to help US staff get access to safe abortions

As women in the several states across the US face being stripped of their right to legal abortion, some companies have taken it upon themselves to help their staff gain access to the procedure if and when they need it.

On Wednesday, US Senate Democrats failed to pass a bill that would have protected abortion access. The blow comes as the Supreme Court potentially prepares to overturn Roe v Wade, the 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion.

Last week, a leak of the Supreme Court’s draft ruling written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito described Roe v Wade as “egregiously wrong”. If approved, it would result in states being allowed to choose to ban abortion outright.