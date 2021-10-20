Czech crisis looms as ailing president leaves country in political limbo

Czech Republic President Miloš Zeman faces being stripped of his powers while lying incapacitated in a Prague hospital as the country remains in political limbo, almost a fortnight after elections.

The details of Zeman’s medical diagnosis remain unknown, but doctors say his condition leaves him unable to perform his presidential functions, which includes helping secure the formation of a new government after elections on October 8 and 9. It is unknown when - or if - the 77 year old will be able to return to work.

The state of Zeman’s health had been shrouded in mystery since he was hospitalised over a week ago. His spokespeople evaded questions and lambasted the “hypocrisy” of those trying to find out whether ill-health left him unable to perform his post-election role.