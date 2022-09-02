India’s national capital Delhi has welcomed the birth of three rare white tiger cubs at the city zoo.
The birth of the cubs has almost doubled the population of white tigers in Delhi’s National Zoological Park, which now stands at seven including the latest litter, the zoo’s director Dharamdeo Rai told The Independent.
“We are pleased to inform you of the birth of three tiger cubs. Mother and all the three cubs are doing fine. Mother is nursing the cubs regularly and taking proper care. All the three cubs, like their mother, are white in colour,” Mr Rai said on Thursday.
