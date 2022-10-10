The asteroid impact that led to the mass extinction of dinosaurs about 66 million years ago also triggered massive earthquakes across the planet that lasted for “weeks to months,” according to new research.

The study, presented at the Geological Society of America Connects on Sunday, assessed the aftermath of the Chicxulub asteroid impact and found that it released massive energy, enough to generate gigantic earthquakes of over 10 magnitude.

Researchers, including those from Montclair State University in the US, say the asteroid strike that formed a crater of 180 - 200 km in diameter in the Yucatan Peninsula in North America also triggered mega-tsunamis.