Dinosaur-killing asteroid impact triggered mega earthquakes that shook Earth for ‘weeks to months’
Asteroid impact triggered the biggest earthquakes experienced by our planet during this era
The asteroid impact that led to the mass extinction of dinosaurs about 66 million years ago also triggered massive earthquakes across the planet that lasted for “weeks to months,” according to new research.
The study, presented at the Geological Society of America Connects on Sunday, assessed the aftermath of the Chicxulub asteroid impact and found that it released massive energy, enough to generate gigantic earthquakes of over 10 magnitude.
Researchers, including those from Montclair State University in the US, say the asteroid strike that formed a crater of 180 - 200 km in diameter in the Yucatan Peninsula in North America also triggered mega-tsunamis.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies