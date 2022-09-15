Palaeontologists claim to have discovered a rare “dinosaur mummy” in Canada, said to be one of the most well-preserved dinosaur fossils ever found.

The fossil of the hadrosaur, a duck-billed, large-bodied and herbivorous dinosaur, was found protruding from a hillside in Dinosaur Provincial Park in Alberta, said researchers, including those from the University of Reading in the UK.

The remains of the dinosaur included a large portion of the animal’s tail and its right hind foot, with the likelihood that its entire skeleton may still be preserved within the hill, researchers said in a statement.