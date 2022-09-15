Jump to content

Scientists claim discovery of rare ‘dinosaur mummy’ – and it’s one of the best preserved ever

Large parts of dinosaur’s exposed skeleton covered in fossilised skin, scientists say

Vishwam Sankaran
Thursday 15 September 2022 16:11
Rare dinosaur skin fossil discovered in Alberta

Palaeontologists claim to have discovered a rare “dinosaur mummy” in Canada, said to be one of the most well-preserved dinosaur fossils ever found.

The fossil of the hadrosaur, a duck-billed, large-bodied and herbivorous dinosaur, was found protruding from a hillside in Dinosaur Provincial Park in Alberta, said researchers, including those from the University of Reading in the UK.

The remains of the dinosaur included a large portion of the animal’s tail and its right hind foot, with the likelihood that its entire skeleton may still be preserved within the hill, researchers said in a statement.

