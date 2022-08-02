Former Russian leader Medvedev calls for return of USSR in rambling nationalist post
‘Rus will once again become united, mighty, and invincible, like it was a thousand years ago,’ he wrote
He was once seen as one of the faces of modern, progressive Russia.
But those days are long gone, and if there was any doubt, then they would have been banished by Dmitry Medvdev’s latest comments.
The former Russian president posted a rambling tirade of nationalist ideals online, saying “all the peoples inhabiting the once great and might USSR” will live together once again.
