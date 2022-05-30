Dolphins ‘have regional accents’ as whistles influenced by where they live
Nurture trumps nature as scientists find it’s not genetics but location and community that influence speech, Liam James writes
A dolphin develops an accent based on where it lives, research has found.
Biologists built on earlier studies that found a link between location and how dolphins communicate to determine the aquatic mammals have regional accents in a similar way to humans.
The latest research focuses on the signature whistles that dolphins use to identify each other.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies