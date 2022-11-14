Elon Musk fires thousands of outsourced Twitter content moderators without warning
Job cuts expected to have a significant impact on Twitter’s moderation
Twitter reportedly cut thousands more jobs over the weekend, firing outsourced contract workers including those who fight misinformation on the platform as content moderators.
The social media company has cut an estimated 4,400 of its 5,500 contract workers, according to the technology news publication Platformer.
Contractors who were laid off were reportedly part of teams involved in content moderation, engineering, real estate, and marketing.
